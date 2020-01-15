Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Japanese Duo Forge Offshore Wind Pact

January 15, 2020

Image: Jera Corporation
Image: Jera Corporation

Japanese companies Jera Corporation and Shimizu Corporation have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate on offshore wind projects.

The MOU provides that the energy group Jera and engineering specialist Shimizu will explore ways to utilize their respective know-how and resources in the offshore wind power generation business to collaborate on related projects in Japan and overseas.

Based on the MOU, both companies will move forward in earnest to prepare for Japanese government-conducted public tenders related to the development of offshore wind power projects in Akita Prefecture and elsewhere in Japan.

Both companies will also continue to search for suitable locations and evaluate technologies with the goal of further project development.

JERA is leveraging its experience in large-scale power development to develop offshore wind power projects. Through its participation in projects in the United Kingdom and Taiwan, and involvement in projects at different stages of development, JERA continues to accumulate expertise in the construction and operation of offshore wind power projects.

Shimizu is aiming to achieve the top market share in offshore wind farm construction by leveraging its extensive expertise in the design and construction of onshore and offshore wind power generation facilities and the SEP (Self-Elevating Platform) vessel that it is currently constructing to the highest performance standards in the world.

Going forward, both companies will work to achieve a low-carbon society and to steadily enhance their corporate value while contributing to the expanded adoption of offshore wind power generation in Japan and overseas through collaboration that leverages their respective know-how and strengths.

People & Company News Wind Power Renewable Energy Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Saipem 7000 (Photo: Saipem)

Saipem Scoops $500+ Mln EPCI Contracts
Energean Power FPSO Hull during the launch in October 2019 - Image by Energean

Energean Braces for Coronavirus Impact on FPSO Delivery


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine