Japanese Duo Forge Offshore Wind Pact

Japanese companies Jera Corporation and Shimizu Corporation have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate on offshore wind projects.



The MOU provides that the energy group Jera and engineering specialist Shimizu will explore ways to utilize their respective know-how and resources in the offshore wind power generation business to collaborate on related projects in Japan and overseas.



Based on the MOU, both companies will move forward in earnest to prepare for Japanese government-conducted public tenders related to the development of offshore wind power projects in Akita Prefecture and elsewhere in Japan.



Both companies will also continue to search for suitable locations and evaluate technologies with the goal of further project development.



JERA is leveraging its experience in large-scale power development to develop offshore wind power projects. Through its participation in projects in the United Kingdom and Taiwan, and involvement in projects at different stages of development, JERA continues to accumulate expertise in the construction and operation of offshore wind power projects.



Shimizu is aiming to achieve the top market share in offshore wind farm construction by leveraging its extensive expertise in the design and construction of onshore and offshore wind power generation facilities and the SEP (Self-Elevating Platform) vessel that it is currently constructing to the highest performance standards in the world.



Going forward, both companies will work to achieve a low-carbon society and to steadily enhance their corporate value while contributing to the expanded adoption of offshore wind power generation in Japan and overseas through collaboration that leverages their respective know-how and strengths.