Italy Court Acquits Saipem, Eni In Algeria Corruption Case

An Italian appeals court said on Wednesday it had acquitted oil services group Saipem and oil major Eni of alleged corruption charges in Algeria.

The court also acquitted a series of other defendants, including former Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni.

The long-running case revolves around allegations Saipem paid intermediaries about 198 million euros to secure contracts worth 8 billion euros ($9 billion) with Algeria's state-owned Sonatrach.

Saipem is jointly controlled by Eni and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. When Scaroni was Eni CEO it was 43 percent owned by the energy major.





($1 = 0.8969 euros)

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi and Alfredo Faieta, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)