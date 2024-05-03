Unique Group Acquires Subsea Innovation

Unique Group acquired subsea technology and equipment manufacturer Subsea Innovation. The deal elevates Unique Group’s global engineering capabilities, enhances its portfolio and further strengthens the organization’s focus on engineering excellence and technology development.

Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, Unique Group has a global workforce of more than 600 employees across 18 locations. Renowned over three decades for the company’s excellence in subsea technologies including Survey Equipment, Diving & Life Support, Buoyancy & Water Weights, Unmanned Surface Vessels, and Lifting & Mooring solutions. This new acquisition transforms the UK into a major engineering hub for Unique Group, complementing existing manufacturing locations in South Africa, the Middle East, and Isle of Wight, in the UK.

“This acquisition underlines our commitment to innovation and engineering expertise. We have ambitious development plans, along with our existing solutions to our wider customer base," said Sahil Gandhi, CEO, Unique Group. "Subsea Innovation's impressive track record, combined with Unique Group's strengths, positions us to deliver unparalleled solutions in the dynamic landscape of offshore energy and subsea sectors.”

On Marine Technology TV, watch a recent video interview with Unique Group CEO Sahil Gandhi from the Oceanology International 2024 exhibition in London:





