Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Seadrill Nets Two Drillship Commitments

West Capella (File photo: Seadrill)
West Capella (File photo: Seadrill)

Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill on Tuesday announced it has secured new contract awards for two of its drillships.

The West Capella secured a one-well contract in South Korea, with an estimated duration of 40 days, valued at approximately $32 million, including a mobilization fee of approximately $10 million and excluding fees for additional services. The contract is expected to commence in December 2024.

The West Neptune secured a six-month contract extension with an independent operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, expected to start in the third quarter of 2025 in direct continuation of its current contract. The estimated contract value of approximately $86 million excludes fees for additional services, including managed pressure drilling (MPD). Seadrill said it will upgrade the West Neptune with MPD capabilities during planned out-of-service periods, making it the tenth rig in the company’s fleet with MPD or MPD-equivalent technologies.

Drilling Activity Asia North America Drillships

Related Offshore News

© JT Jeeraphun / Adobe Stock

CNOOC Starts Production at Gas Field in Bohai Sea
© namning / Adobe Stock

Touchstone to Acquire Trinity Exploration in $30.1M...

Insight

US Oil and Gas Production Rebounds

US Oil and Gas Production Rebo

Video

Reimage how underwater tasks are performed with VideoRay’s Mission Specialist Defender!

Reimage how underwater tasks a

Current News

Marlink Upgrades Simon Møkster Shipping’s Network

Marlink Upgrades Simon Møkster

Seadrill Nets Two Drillship Commitments

Seadrill Nets Two Drillship Co

SLB OneSubsea and Subsea7 Win Contract for OKEA’s Bestla Project

SLB OneSubsea and Subsea7 Win

Jason Liu Named CEO of Wood Mackenzie

Jason Liu Named CEO of Wood Ma

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine