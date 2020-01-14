THHE Fabricators Can Bid for Petronas Work Again

Malaysian oil and gas construction and services company THHE Fabricators is allowed to bid for Petronas' contracts again.



Petronas blacklisted the THEE Fabricators from bidding as a contractor for its upstream oil and gas-related tenders after the latter's "non-performance" on a previous contract related to offshore platform delivery.



THHE Fabrication at the time said the ban could be lifted subject to the company fulfilling Petronas' requirements, which at the time were not specified.

The Malaysian fabrication company on Tuesday said that the company had on January 7, 2020, obtained Petronas license to supply product/service to exploration and oil/gas companies in Malaysia.

The duration of the license is from December 24, 2019, to December 23, 2022.

The approved license categories are as follows:



i) Mechanical Eng. Maintenance - Topside Piping & Structural;

ii) Offshore Facilities Const-Major Fabrication - Offshore Facilities (Closed for all types License and registration application-exclusively managed by PETRONAS); and

iii) Tanks/Tank Farms.



"With the newly approved License, TFSB will now be eligible to be invited to bid for PETRONAS projects for the abovementioned categories," THHE Fabrication said Tuesday.





