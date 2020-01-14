Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

German Offshore Wind Capacity in 2019 Almost Hit 2020 Target

January 14, 2020

Illustration: Offshore Wind Farm - image by: chrisrt / Adobe Stock
Illustration: Offshore Wind Farm - image by: chrisrt / Adobe Stock

Offshore wind power operators in the German North Sea raised generation capacity by 20.9% percent to 6,436 megawatts (MW) last year, grid company TenneT GmbH said on Monday, close to a government target for 2020 of 6,500 MW.

TenneT, the German arm of the bigger Dutch transmission network group of the same name <IPO-TTH.AS>, is responsible for linking North Sea wind farms to onshore grids in the states of Lower Saxony and Schleswig Holstein. 

The company operates platforms and converter stations to turn direct current electricity from offshore turbines into alternating current used in onshore power systems, and transports power mainly to Germany's industrial south. 

Its German North Sea connection capacity already outstrips installed production capacity at existing wind parks, having grown by 14.4% to 7,132 MW last year in anticipation of further additions, it said in a statement. 

It will raise these connections to nearly 10,000 MW by 2025, while TenneT in the Netherlands plans to offer 3,500 MW of links to offshore installations by 2023. TenneT's investments in Germany are refinanced by grid fee income that is collected from power consumers as part of their bills. 

While capacity expansion is going ahead in the offshore industry, bottlenecks and delays arise in the construction of onshore power lines, which are hampered by red tape and opposition from citizens. 

TenneT GmbH's managing director Tim Meyerjuergens said it was all the more important to press on with onshore networks as "a comprehensive approach was the key to achieving a successful energy transition" to renewables. 

The firm's data also showed that power production from German North Sea wind farms last year increased by 20.7% to 20.21 terawatt-hours (TWh). That accounted for 16.6% of total German wind power output, and in turn for 8.3% of total German power production. 

If offshore output of 3.95 TWh from more modestly sized plants in the Baltic Sea was added, then offshore wind would already supply 10.3% of Germany's electricity requirements. TenneT is also planning, in co-operation with its Norwegian peer Statnett, to develop by year-end a 1,400 MW power cable called NordLink to bring Norwegian hydropower to Germany, the statement said. 

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Energy Wind Power Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Activity Europe Production

Related Offshore News

(Photo: Tullow Oil)

Tullow to Axe a Third of Its Workforce
Energean Power FPSO Hull during the launch in October 2019 - Image by Energean

Energean Braces for Coronavirus Impact on FPSO Delivery


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine