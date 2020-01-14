Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Polarcus Vessel Stays With Sovcomflot

January 14, 2020

Vyacheslav Tikhonov - Image source: Polarcus
Russian offshore vessel owner Sovcomflot will keep Polarcus’ Vyacheslav Tikhonov seismic vessel contracted for longer than previously agreed.

The marine seismic vessel owner Polarcus had in December 2019 said that Sovcomflot would redeliver it the vessel on January 15, 2020.

However, Polarcus on Tuesday said that a new agreement was reached with Sovcomflot, which would see the vessel stay with the Russian company until the completion of work “which SCF has been awarded by a third party in Asia.”

“SCF continues to seek further projects for the Vessel after the awarded assignment. Subject to any future agreement, redelivery is expected to occur in the second half of Q2, 2020,” Polarcus said.  

The Vyacheslav Tikhonov is a high ice class 8 streamer vessel suited to 3D XArray exploration requiring cable separations of 160 to 200m. It was built to the Ulstein SX133 design and incorporated the Ulstein X-Bow hull. 

The vessel was originally named Polarcus Selma, but was renamed Vyacheslav Tikhonov since 2011 when it started its contract with Sovcomflot.

Vladimir Putin, then Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, assumed the role of Guardian to the Vyacheslav Tikhonov, during a naming ceremony held in the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi in September 2011.

Vessels Geoscience Asia Geophysical Seismic

