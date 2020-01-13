Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell Presses Ahead with Malikai Phase 2

January 13, 2020

Malikai platform (File photo by BMT)
Malikai platform (File photo by BMT)

Oil giant Shell has made a decision to invest in the second phase of its Malikai deepwater development offshore Malaysia.

In an announcement on Monday, Shell's Malaysian subsidiary Sabah Shell Petroleum Company, the operator of the Malikai Tension-Leg Platform (TLP) located offshore Sabah, said the second phase would involve the drilling of two additional oil-producing wells and four water injection wells to enhance Malikai’s expected recoverable oil volumes.

The company said the move was is part of Shell’s continued investment in the country’s deepwater potential, and was expected to contribute to Malikai’s production in the second quarter of 2021. The development deploys the same single-combo riser technology that was used for the first time during Malikai Phase 1. The company did not provide the financial details of the project.

Simon Durkin, Vice-President, Malaysia Upstream: "Since coming online in 2016, the Malikai TLP project has allowed Shell to play an active role in helping Sabah and Malaysia develop their deepwater resources and related service industries. projects such as these demonstrate our ability to fully leverage our existing infrastructure to unlock value,” he added.

Shell is the operator of the Malikai TLP project with a 35% stake. Other partners are ConocoPhillips (35%) and PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd (30%).

Malikai is Shell’s second deep-water project in Malaysia after Gumusut-Kakap started production in 2014. The Malikai oil field lies around 100 kilometers in waters about 500 meters deep. Production at Malikai started in December 2016.

Deepwater Activity Production Asia

Related Offshore News

Image by BP

Egypt: BP to Bring Raven Project Online by 2020 End
Saipem 7000 (Photo: Saipem)

Saipem Scoops $500+ Mln EPCI Contracts


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine