Replacement Turret for Lufeng FSO Completed

January 10, 2020

(Photo: SOFEC)
(Photo: SOFEC)

SOFEC said it has loaded out of the replacement turret for the floating storage and offloading unit (FSO) HYSY121 at the Lufeng field, in the South China Sea.

The construction was completed at Penglai Jutal Offshore Engineering Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (PJOE), in Penglai, China, in December. 

Integration into the FSO is scheduled to take place in Shenzhen, China, beginning January 2020 and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2020.

The system is a disconnectable internal turret system that will be integrated into a replacement FSO and connected to the existing Lufeng 13-2 field mooring legs and submerged buoy (which were replaced in 2012 for a field life extension).

The SOFEC disconnectable internal turret system for this field was originally designed and installed in 1993 and was chosen to allow the FSO to disconnect and sail to safe harbor as typhoons approach. The FSO can then return to the field and reconnect after the typhoon has passed. Under normal operating conditions, the turret allows the FSO facility to continually rotate into prevailing weather without production interruptions.

SOFEC was responsible for all engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) activities related to the disconnectable internal turret system and its ancillary components.

SOFEC said it will assist in turret integration and offshore hook-up and commissioning activities in China planned during the first and second quarters of 2020.

Equipment Engineering Subsea Production Asia Hardware

