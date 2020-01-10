Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Noble Energy Hires Maersk Rig for Colombia Drilling

January 10, 2020

Maersk Valiant drillship - Image source: Maersk Drilling
U.S. oil firm Noble Energy has hired a 7th generation Maersk drillship for its drilling operation in Colombia.

Maersk Drilling said Friday that Noble had awarded it a one-well contract for the Maersk Valiant drillship. The contract is set to begin in the third quarter of 2020, right after the rig's contract with Repsol in Mexico. 

The Danish drilling company said that the Noble Energy contract had a duration of 65 days. The contract value is $18.2 million, including mobilization and demobilization fees. 

Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling: “We are very happy to be going back to Colombia for this contract which adds further visibility for our floater fleet. We look forward to helping Noble Energy achieve their goals by utilizing the Maersk Valiant’s integrated Managed Pressure Drilling capability which will be key to the success of this project."

The Maersk Valiant, delivered in 2013, is a 7th generation drillship with integrated Managed Pressure Drilling capability. 

It is currently mobilizing for a drilling campaign offshore Mexico with Repsol, having previously been warm stacked in Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

The two-well contract with Repsol in Mexico is expected to begin in March.

