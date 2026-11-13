Nova Scotia, Massachusetts Explore Joint Offshore Wind Power Developments

Nova Scotia and Massachusetts have launched a joint request for information to explore offshore wind development in the Canadian province and potential electricity exports to New England markets.

The initiative, announced on November 12, follows a memorandum of understanding signed earlier in 2026 and also involves Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont.

The consultation seeks input from offshore wind and transmission developers, utilities, Indigenous communities, fisheries representatives, labor organizations, researchers, supply chain companies and environmental groups.

Feedback will help the governments assess market interest, electricity transmission options, workforce opportunities and infrastructure requirements for potential offshore wind developments.

Nova Scotia estimates its offshore wind potential at approximately 60 GW, compared with the province's peak electricity demand of 2.4 GW.

The province has annual average offshore wind speeds exceeding nine to 11 meters per second, which it identifies as among the strongest offshore wind resources in North America.

The initiative forms part of efforts to strengthen energy cooperation between eastern Canada and New England, with Massachusetts highlighting its ports, infrastructure and workforce as potential contributors to future offshore wind development.

The request for information will remain open until December 31, 2026.