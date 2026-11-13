Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Nova Scotia, Massachusetts Explore Joint Offshore Wind Power Developments

Published

(Credit: Nova Scotia Government)
(Credit: Nova Scotia Government)

Nova Scotia and Massachusetts have launched a joint request for information to explore offshore wind development in the Canadian province and potential electricity exports to New England markets.

The initiative, announced on November 12, follows a memorandum of understanding signed earlier in 2026 and also involves Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont.

The consultation seeks input from offshore wind and transmission developers, utilities, Indigenous communities, fisheries representatives, labor organizations, researchers, supply chain companies and environmental groups.

Feedback will help the governments assess market interest, electricity transmission options, workforce opportunities and infrastructure requirements for potential offshore wind developments.

Nova Scotia estimates its offshore wind potential at approximately 60 GW, compared with the province's peak electricity demand of 2.4 GW.

The province has annual average offshore wind speeds exceeding nine to 11 meters per second, which it identifies as among the strongest offshore wind resources in North America.

The initiative forms part of efforts to strengthen energy cooperation between eastern Canada and New England, with Massachusetts highlighting its ports, infrastructure and workforce as potential contributors to future offshore wind development.

The request for information will remain open until December 31, 2026.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity North America Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Seaway7)

Seaway7 Starts Cable Installation at Ørsted’s Hornsea 3...
(Credit: Ecowende)

Six Oyster Hubs Installed at Ecowende Wind Farm to Support...
(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Secures Four-Year Extension for Heerema's Heavy-Lift...
(Credit: PERC)

Ming Yang Joins PetroGreen's 2GW Offshore Wind Development...

Sponsored

The Hidden Cost of Manual Barge Operations

The Hidden Cost of Manual Barge Operations

Insight

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motion

DNV-certified chainflex® cable

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Nova Scotia, Massachusetts Explore Joint Offshore Wind Power Developments

Nova Scotia, Massachusetts Exp

Seaway7 Starts Cable Installation at Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 Wind Farm

Seaway7 Starts Cable Installat

Scotland-England Subsea Power Link Secures Marine License

Scotland-England Subsea Power

Norway's Top Court Invalidates Three Offshore Oilfield Approvals

Norway's Top Court Invalidates

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine