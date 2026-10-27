Tanzania Eyes Gas Reserves Boost After Mnazi Bay Offshore Discovery

French oil company Maurel & Prom (M&P) has confirmed a natural gas discovery in Tanzania's Mnazi Bay license, with preliminary estimates indicating approximately 200 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas in a reservoir reached by drilling from onshore to a target 4.5 kilometers offshore.

The Kasa-1X exploration well, drilled in collaboration with Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), encountered a gas reservoir with encouraging characteristics, according to M&P's activity report for the first nine months of 2026.

Drilling began in June, with the well reaching a target beneath 400 meters of water. The initial discovery was followed by a sidetrack that intersected 588 meters of reservoir.

Gas volumes associated with the discovery are currently estimated at approximately 200 bcf gross, equivalent to 120 bcf on M&P's 60% working interest basis.

First production is envisaged as early as November 2026, with the discovery expected to have a gross production potential of 50 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd).

Tanzania's Ministry of Energy announced on October 18 that drilling had been completed at three wells in the Mnazi Bay Block in the Mtwara Region, comprising two development wells and one exploration well.

The ministry expects the discovery to increase Tanzania's existing natural gas reserves of 57.54 trillion cubic feet, with the government planning to formally inaugurate the wells and announce the discovered gas volumes.

The drilling program also included the MB-5 and MS-2 development wells, which were brought on stream after being drilled in the first half of 2026.

Their addition increased current Mnazi Bay field production to approximately 130 mmcfd, equivalent to 78 mmcfd on M&P's working interest basis.

The two development wells have also raised the combined production potential of existing wells to nearly 200 mmcfd, while the field's gas processing facilities have been successfully tested at a capacity of 150 mmcfd.

M&P's working interest gas production from Mnazi Bay averaged 67 mmcfd in the first nine months of 2026, up 12% from the corresponding period in 2025.

Tanzania is also pursuing further oil and gas exploration activities in several areas, including North Mnazi Bay, West Songo Songo, Lindi–Mtwara, Eyasi–Wembere and Ntorya.