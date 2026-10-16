Ithaca Energy Launches Succession Process Ahead of CEO Retirement

Ithaca Energy said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Luciano Vasques intends to retire from the company by March 31, 2027, with the board beginning a search for his successor.

The company said the succession process would allow for an orderly transition of responsibilities, with a further announcement to follow.

Vasques has overseen a period of significant changes at Ithaca Energy, including the business combination with Eni UK and the company's entry into the FTSE 100 index.

“Following successful delivery of the Business Combination, our entry into the FTSE 100 and the establishment of a strong platform for future growth, I believe the Company is in excellent shape and that now is the right time for me to retire and hand over the reins,” Vasques said.

Ithaca Energy did not identify potential successors or provide a more specific timetable for the appointment.