Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eni Advances Coral North Drilling, Eyes Third Mozambique FLNG

Published

Coral South FLNG (Credit: Eni)
Coral South FLNG (Credit: Eni)

Italian energy firm Eni will start drilling up to six development wells from November that will feed gas to its new Coral North floating liquefied natural gas platform offshore Mozambique, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.

The project is on track to start production by 2028, doubling the company's output to around 7 million metric tons per annum, Mario Bello, Eni's Head of sub-Saharan Africa said on the sidelines of an energy conference in Cape Town.

"Mozambique actually is a premium gas source. I think geographically it's just perfectly located to fit the premium LNG market that is in the Far East without having a critical transit route," he said in reference to the Iran war that has choked off major gas and oil shipping routes.

Bello said Eni, which previously said it was considering a third FLNG offshore Mozambique due to the country's abundant gas resources in the Rovuma Basin, was currently in the early pre-front-end engineering and design stage on the project.

"And we are evaluating all aspects of the project," Bello said, adding the plan was for a larger platform higher than 5 MTPA.

This process will pave the way towards taking a final investment decision, he said without providing a timeline.


(Reuters - Reporting by Wendell Roelf;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

LNG Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Africa FLNG Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Guyana Weighs LNG Project Cuts as ExxonMobil Prioritizes...
The Kollsnes processing plant west of Bergen (Credit: Ole Jørgen Bratland / Equinor)

Equinor and Eneco Sign New Gas Deal for Dutch Market
(Credit: OEG)

OEG to Supply Temporary Power for Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind...
The Gullfaks A platform in the North Sea (Credit: Torstein Lund Eik / Equinor)

Equinor Finds More Gas at Gullfaks Field in North Sea

Insight

Got Propane? Adoption in Port & Maritime Accelerates

Got Propane? Adoption in Port

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Incat Crowther to Build Fourth Fast Support Intervention Vessel

Incat Crowther to Build Fourth

Equinor Exercises Two Well Option for Deepsea Atlantic Rig

Equinor Exercises Two Well Opt

Taiwan's 1GW Hai Long Offshore Wind Farm Brings All Turbines Online

Taiwan's 1GW Hai Long Offshore

ACCIONA Lands 2GW Offshore Wind Grid Deal in Australia

ACCIONA Lands 2GW Offshore Win

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine