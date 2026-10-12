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DOF Group Awards North Sea Subsea Decommissioning Contract

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© DOF Group
© DOF Group

DOF Group ASA announced the award of a significant contract with a North Sea operator for a subsea decommissioning campaign.

The contract scope includes project management, engineering, offshore execution and disposal services for the removal of subsea infrastructure and seabed clearance across multiple offshore fields. The offshore campaign is scheduled for execution during the first quarter of 2027.

DOF will utilize its integrated decommissioning capabilities, combining in-house engineering, project management, marine operations, ROV services, survey and offshore execution. Offshore operations will be performed by one of DOF's Construction Support Vessels (CSVs).

Support Vessel Construction Vessel Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Subsea North Sea Industry News Activity Decomissioning

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