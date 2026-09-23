TotalEnergies, AMNI Take FID on Nigeria's Ima Gas Project

TotalEnergies and AMNI have taken a final investment decision on the Ima gas development offshore Nigeria, targeting production of 350 million cubic feet per day from 2028 to supply the Nigeria LNG liquefaction plant.

TotalEnergies will operate the project with a 40% interest, while Nigerian partner AMNI holds 60%. The Ima field straddles the OML 112 and 117 offshore licenses in shallow waters near Bonny Island.

The development will comprise a single offshore platform connected to Nigeria LNG by a 22-km pipeline.

At its planned plateau of 350 MMcf/d, equivalent to more than 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, Ima is expected to provide about one-third of the gas required for Nigeria LNG's ongoing Train 7 expansion.

TotalEnergies holds a 15% interest in Nigeria LNG, whose Train 7 project is set to increase liquefaction capacity to 30 million tonnes per annum from 22 Mtpa.

The Ima development will use a simplified platform design and receive electric power from shore. It is planned without flaring and will include permanent methane detection and monitoring.

“We are very pleased to announce the FID for the Ima gas project, marking a new milestone in the deployment of our integrated gas strategy in Nigeria. After the Ubeta project sanctioned in 2024 and expected to start-up next year, Ima demonstrates again our ability to unlock new low-cost and low-emissions gas resources, following the incentives introduced by the Nigerian Government for non-associated gas developments”, said Nicolas Terraz, President Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies.

All key contractors for the project will be Nigerian companies, while around 60% of the workforce during development is expected to come from host communities.