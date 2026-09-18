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Aesen Debuts Next-Gen Hybrid Crew Boat

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Image courtesy Aesen
Image courtesy Aesen

Aesen introduced the Aesen 116H, a next-generation hybrid crew boat developed to support the evolving operational requirements of offshore personnel transportation and infield logistics operations. This vessel combines hybrid propulsion technology, intelligent energy management and enhanced operational resilience to support safer, more efficient and lower-emission offshore operations.

By integrating hybrid propulsion and energy storage systems, Aesen 116H is engineered to optimise engine loading and power utilization, enabling an estimated 30 to 40 percent reduction in fuel consumption compared with conventionally powered crew boats operating under similar duty cycles. The design contributes to lower emissions while maintaining the performance, reliability and responsiveness required for demanding offshore environments.

In addition to its hybrid capabilities, Aesen 116H incorporates a multi-layered redundancy philosophy to enhance operational continuity and reliability. The vessel is designed to maintain essential functions across a range of operational contingencies, supporting safer and more resilient offshore transportation services.

A key feature onboard is Smart Window technology, which enhances situational awareness on the bridge by improving visibility of critical operating areas around the vessel. The system complements conventional navigation and monitoring technologies, supporting informed decision-making in complex offshore operating conditions.

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