Paal Eikeseth Appointed CEO of Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions’ Board of Directors has appointed Paal Eikeseth as the company’s new President & CEO, with effect from September 1.

Eikeseth is an experienced business leader with a strong track record in operational growth, performance improvement and transformation. Since 2022, he has headed Aker Solutions’ Life Cycle business and has previously held responsibility for operations and growth in the UK, Angola, Canada, and Asia. Throughout his career, Eikeseth has worked with improving project and business performance, restructuring operations, scaling organizations, and delivering profitable growth in both mature and emerging markets. He holds a master's degree from Norwegian School of Economics (NHH) and brings consulting experience from PwC.

Eikeseth succeeds Kjetel Digre, who has decided to step down after six years as CEO. Digre has led Aker Solutions through one of the most significant periods in the company’s history, initiating the shift to a broader energy services scope while improving profitability and significantly increasing shareholder value. His deep project expertise was fundamental for securing one of the largest and most significant project portfolios in the company’s history, which is now nearing successful completion.

“Aker Solutions has a strong foundation for continued transformation, and the board is confident that the financial and commercial experience of Paal Eikeseth will help drive this change. As leader of Aker Solutions’ Life Cycle business segment, Paal has pushed a highly effective and sustained customer-focused change agenda. His experience will be valuable to achieve our targets on productivity and execution, scale our expertise, and expand the reach of Aker Solutions’ capabilities,” says Leif-Arne Langøy, Chair of the Aker Solutions’ Board of Directors.

“I will build on Aker Solutions’ strengths to create greater value for our customers and shareholders as we continue to develop energy solutions and strengthen our competitiveness. Together with our 11,700 colleagues around the world, I look forward to further improving project execution and making greater use of our expertise through standardization, reuse and data," says Eikeseth.

“We have already started this journey. We are reducing project costs, standardizing deliveries and using digital and autonomous solutions to deliver measurable gains, while expanding our customer base and market reach. The opportunity now is to scale these improvements across the company and continue evolving our capabilities to meet our customers’ needs in a changing energy landscape.”





