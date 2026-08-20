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Fifth FPSO for Exxon Arrives in Guyana

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© Arjen / Adobe Stock
© Arjen / Adobe Stock

The fifth floating oil production facility for a consortium led by U.S. energy major Exxon Mobil in Guyana has arrived in Guyanese waters, according to vessel monitoring data on Thursday.

The Errea Wittu FPSO, built by Japanese firm MODEC in Singapore, will handle up to 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) of output from the consortium's Uaru project, part of its massive Stabroek offshore block. The vessel departed in June.

MODEC will provide Exxon with operations and maintenance service of the FPSO for 10 years from its first oil production.


(Reuters - Reporting by Kemol King and Marianna Parraga; Editing by Julia Symmes Cobb)

Offshore FPSO Production Oil and Gas

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