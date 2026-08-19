MFE Becomes U.S. Distributor for IVM’s HYDRO Photogrammetry Systems

MFE Inspection Solutions has partnered with IVM Technologies, becoming IVM’s first authorized U.S. distributor for its HYDRO Series.

Through MFE Offshore, U.S. offshore and subsea teams will gain access to these photogrammetry systems for creating accurate 3D models of underwater assets.

“Subsea teams are increasingly looking for more than visual documentation—they need accurate measurements and detailed 3D records for their inspections and work planning,” said Wendy Post, General Manager of MFE Offshore. “IVM has developed its HYDRO Series around these practical inspection requirements. This partnership lets us help customers find the right underwater photogrammetry system, integrate it with their ROV platform, and build a complete workflow around their specific needs.”

Traditional underwater video can document visible conditions, but it does not provide the scaled spatial data needed to measure features or create an accurate 3D record of an asset. Producing that data through subsea photogrammetry requires overlapping, consistently illuminated images captured from various positions. IVM’s HYDRO Series addresses these challenges with photogrammetry systems that integrate with ROVs to capture synchronized, high-resolution images for 3D reconstruction.

IVM’s Hydro 300—rated for up to 300 meters—demonstrates how this technology can be integrated across a range of subsea workflows. Compatible with observation-class through work-class ROVs, it combines two 12-megapixel cameras with compact, low-profile integrated 80,000-lumen flashes for consistent illumination. Teams can process its visual data into scaled 3D models with millimetric precision, which can be used for change monitoring, work planning, and underwater inspections.

IVM also offers the Hydro 100 for operations at depths of up to 100 meters, including a diver-kit configuration, as well as the Hydro 1000 and Hydro 6000 for deep-water operations at depths of up to 1,000 and 6,000 meters, respectively. Each system is compatible with IVM SLAM, which can generate a live 3D model to help operators monitor survey progress and confirm coverage during data collection.



