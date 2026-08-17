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Corvus Energy Expands Service Support in Brazil

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Source: Corvus Energy
Source: Corvus Energy

Corvus Energy has entered into a strategic partnership with Belga Marine to deliver specialized local support, expert aftermarket battery system services, and on-the-ground spare parts storage to efficiently meet the needs of Brazil’s expanding fleet of battery-powered offshore support vessels (OSVs).

Brazil now boasts its largest-ever OSV fleet, with nearly 500 vessels currently in operation and many more anticipated in the near future. Notably, Petrobras is investing substantially in both decommissioning outdated assets and renewing the fleet, with over 40 new ships projected to enter service from 2027 onward.  

Worldwide, hundreds of OSVs rely on Corvus Energy Storage Systems, including several hybrid vessels operating in Brazil. In line with growth projections for the Brazilian offshore sector, this number is expected to increase. To provide comprehensive service support for existing and upcoming vessels, Corvus Energy is partnering with Belga Marine.  

Since 1981, Belga Marine has provided aftermarket maintenance and repair services for advanced maritime and offshore equipment, supporting global technology suppliers and their customers in Brazil for more than 40 years.

Support Vessel Construction Vessel ROV & Dive Support Offshore Marine Equipment Vessels OSV Battery Power

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