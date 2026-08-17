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Glomar Debuts New Multi-Purpose OSV Design

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Image courtesy CJob | Glomar
Image courtesy CJob | Glomar

C-Job Naval Architects and Glomar unveiled the design of a next-generation Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) that the pair claims provides a breakthrough in versatility and sustainable engineering.

Purpose-built as Glomar’s first vessel of its kind, the design eliminates the need for multiple specialized ships. Engineered for peak performance across diverse offshore tasks — from subsea inspections and cable trenching to ROV operations — this vessel sets a new industry benchmark as a “Swiss Army knife” for offshore work.

“This project reflects C-Job’s drive to deliver innovative, future-proof vessel designs,” said Job Volwater, CEO and co-founder of C-Job Naval Architects. “Together with Glomar, we’ve created a flexible, high-performance vessel that meets today’s operational demands while embracing tomorrow’s sustainability standards.”

At nearly 80 meters, the vessel is optimized for offshore environments, featuring:
•        DP2 positioning and Ice Class for precision in harsh conditions.
•        ROV hangar, moon pool and dedicated trencher deck space for subsea operations.
•        Accommodation for 60 personnel, with 42 comfortable single cabins, 9 double rooms, a gym and sauna.
•        A sky and exposed lounge.

The OSV’s multifunctional design allows seamless transition between offshore roles, offering operators a cost-effective, future-ready solution.
Advancing Sustainable Operations The vessel is also a showcase of environmental innovation, equipped with:
•        Dual-fuel engines (methanol and MGO).
•        Integrated methanol tanks and battery power systems.
•        Methanol Ready and Green Plus notations for top-tier sustainability compliance.
 

Image courtesy CJob | Glomar

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Glomar Debuts New Multi-Purpose OSV Design

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