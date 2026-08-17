Glomar Debuts New Multi-Purpose OSV Design

C-Job Naval Architects and Glomar unveiled the design of a next-generation Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) that the pair claims provides a breakthrough in versatility and sustainable engineering.

Purpose-built as Glomar’s first vessel of its kind, the design eliminates the need for multiple specialized ships. Engineered for peak performance across diverse offshore tasks — from subsea inspections and cable trenching to ROV operations — this vessel sets a new industry benchmark as a “Swiss Army knife” for offshore work.

“This project reflects C-Job’s drive to deliver innovative, future-proof vessel designs,” said Job Volwater, CEO and co-founder of C-Job Naval Architects. “Together with Glomar, we’ve created a flexible, high-performance vessel that meets today’s operational demands while embracing tomorrow’s sustainability standards.”

At nearly 80 meters, the vessel is optimized for offshore environments, featuring:

• DP2 positioning and Ice Class for precision in harsh conditions.

• ROV hangar, moon pool and dedicated trencher deck space for subsea operations.

• Accommodation for 60 personnel, with 42 comfortable single cabins, 9 double rooms, a gym and sauna.

• A sky and exposed lounge.

The OSV’s multifunctional design allows seamless transition between offshore roles, offering operators a cost-effective, future-ready solution.

Advancing Sustainable Operations The vessel is also a showcase of environmental innovation, equipped with:

• Dual-fuel engines (methanol and MGO).

• Integrated methanol tanks and battery power systems.

• Methanol Ready and Green Plus notations for top-tier sustainability compliance.



Image courtesy CJob | Glomar