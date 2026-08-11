NOV Technology Used for Drilling Waste Management in Guyana

NOV recently achieved a milestone in that effort with the commissioning of the iNOVaTHERM™ portable drilling fluids treatment unit in Guyana—the first installation of this technology in the Western Hemisphere.

The iNOVaTHERM unit is an indirect thermal treatment system designed to process drilling waste. At its core is an innovative non-frictional heating process that maintains consistent treatment temperatures while reducing energy consumption. Quick startup and shutdown times help minimize nonproductive time, while the unit’s modular, plug-and-play design simplifies installation and reduces footprint requirements.

Proven in offshore drilling operations in Angola and the North Sea, iNOVaTHERM processes a broad range of waste streams from mud plant operations, including contaminated drill cuttings, oil-based muds, oily sludges, and slops. Its higher throughput capacity, lower maintenance requirements, and reduced manpower needs contribute to lower operating costs and improved reliability.

Historically, waste treatment in Guyana faced a significant challenge: legacy systems could not process the large volumes of liquids returning from drilling operations. As a result, much of that material was packed, loaded onto vessels, and shipped to Trinidad for storage—adding considerable cost, time, and logistical risk. Each transport vessel required an estimated three-day turnaround per load.

iNOVaTHERM changes that model by enabling more waste to be processed locally. By reducing the need to transport waste between countries, operators can lower logistics and disposal costs, improve operational safety, and reduce emissions associated with marine transport.

“iNOVaTHERM follows a ‘waste in, no waste out’ management philosophy for drilling waste,” said Jason Clark, Senior Director, US, NOV Brandt Operations. “Every bit of the solids waste material is recovered and reused, while water is recovered for treatment and discharge back into the country’s waterway.”

The unit consistently delivers less than 0.1% oil-on-cuttings (OOC) while recovering base oil and water from drilling waste streams.

The iNOVaTHERM unit was installed in early 2026 at the quayside waste management facility, onshore in Guyana, and commissioned in April.

Following commissioning, the facility has been operated by a 100% Guyanese national workforce.

The facility currently processes approximately 100 metric tons of drilling waste per day, two to four times the volumes previously processed using legacy equipment, while recovering more than 99% of base oil from drilling waste. The iNOVaTHERM unit produces water, clean base oil that can be reused in drilling operations, and dry inert solids that can be repurposed as weighing agents for offshore, top hole drilling muds—supporting a circular approach to drilling fluid management.



