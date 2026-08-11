Cadeler Acquires Offshore Wind Foundation Specialist

Offshore wind installation contractor and operator Cadeler has acquired Menck, a global provider of specialist equipment and technology solutions for offshore foundation installation based in Germany.

The acquisition strengthens Cadeler’s offshore wind installation capabilities. Cadeler intends to continue operating Menck as a standalone business, preserving its independent market position while strengthening its role as a key supply chain provider across the offshore wind industry.

Combining Menck's specialist technology and decades of engineering experience (including more than 50 million data points on driven piles) with Cadeler’s large fleet of heavy-lift wind installation vessels and deep industry relationships, will position Cadeler to support customers across the installation value chain.

Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler, comments: "Offshore wind projects continue to increase in scale and technical complexity, making reliable execution more important than ever. Menck has built an outstanding reputation over more than 150 years as a trusted provider of mission-critical foundation installation equipment and engineering expertise. Bringing together Menck’s specialist engineering capabilities with Cadeler’s offshore installation proficiency, we are combining highly complementary strengths that will enhance our support to customers across the full installation value chain."

As Menck continues to prioritize its diverse rental fleet, the two businesses further benefit from a fundamentally similar service model, each leveraging deep technical expertise and rich operational experience to maximize the utilization of a high-value, capital-intensive asset base. Cadeler and Menck also have a well-established working relationship: most recently, Menck is supplying the 4,400kJ impact hammer deployed by Cadeler on the Hornsea 3 offshore wind project.



