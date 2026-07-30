Rosenxt Acquires Zupt LLC

Rosenxt Holding USA LLC, part of the Rosenxt Group, announced the acquisition of Zupt LLC, a Houston-based specialist in subsea metrology, advanced 3D subsea inspection, offshore survey engineering along with and technologies supporting renewable offshore installations.

The acquisition marks another step in Rosenxt's strategy to build an integrated portfolio of technologies and engineering capabilities for the subsea market. Following the acquisitions of Beam in 2025 and K.U.M. Umwelt- und Meerestechnik Kiel GmbH in 2026, Zupt adds complementary capabilities in subsea metrology, positioning, machine-vision-based inspection, offshore installation monitoring and systems engineering. Together, these capabilities enable Rosenxt to provide customers with integrated, end-to-end solutions across the complete lifecycle of offshore and subsea assets, from front-end engineering design (FEED), from installation to commissioning, long-term operation, inspection and integrity assessment including monitoring, abandonment and decommissioning.

Offshore operators and installation contractors are under increasing pressure to execute subsea projects more efficiently, while facing workforce constraints, weather dependencies, increasingly stringent safety requirements and rising CAPEX and OPEX. Rosenxt develops Advanced Technological Services (ATS) that integrate cutting-edge sensing, autonomous robotics, physical AI, intelligent data analytics and engineering expertise. These technologies are designed to support informed decision-making and help customers optimize critical infrastructure operating in harsh and complex environments. Zupt complements these capabilities with advanced subsea metrology, inspection and engineering technologies that improve the accuracy and efficiency of subsea operations. Its expertise includes positioning, high-resolution 3D inspection, digital twin generation and installation monitoring.

The acquisition of Zupt complements Rosenxt's existing subsea and offshore capabilities with advanced navigation, positioning and autonomy technologies. Together with Beam and K.U.M., it further strengthens Rosenxt's ability to provide integrated solutions across the lifecycle of offshore and subsea assets, from installation and commissioning through inspection, integrity management, monitoring and long-term operation.

The acquisition also strengthens Rosenxt Holding USA LLC's engineering capabilities while expanding the Group's operational footprint and customer network in North America.

The transaction has been completed with immediate effect. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.