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South Korea’s Largest Cable Layer Starts Taking Shape in Türkiye

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(Credit: LS Cable & System via LinkedIn)
(Credit: LS Cable & System via LinkedIn)

LS Marine Solution, a subsidiary of LS Cable & System, has started construction of a next-generation cable laying vessel (CLV) designed for long-distance high-voltage direct current (HVDC) and large-scale offshore wind grid projects.

A steel-cutting ceremony for the new CLV was held at Tersan Shipyard in Türkiye, with delivery scheduled for the first half of 2028.

The vessel will have a cable loading capacity of 13,000 tons and is set to become South Korea’s largest cable layer.

Its capacity will allow long-distance cables to be installed in a single voyage, reducing cable jointing and transportation times.

The new vessel will operate alongside the existing GL2030, establishing a two-vessel fleet for large-scale global power grid projects. The vessel construction follows LS Cable & System’s recent selection for the Haesong 3 Offshore Wind Project.

LS Cable & System said the expansion also aligns with the planned start of commercial production in 2028 at LS GreenLink, its U.S.-based submarine cable manufacturing subsidiary.

The combination of LS GreenLink’s manufacturing operations and LS Marine Solution’s subsea installation capabilities is intended to support integrated turnkey delivery in North America and Europe, according to the company.

LNG Hardware Regulations Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Asia Cable Layers CLV

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