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DEME Expands Fleet with Next-Gen Hopper Dredger Order

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(Credit: DEME)
(Credit: DEME)

Belgian marine contractor DEME has ordered a next-generation trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) as part of a fleet expansion aimed at improving efficiency in dredging, land reclamation and offshore seabed preparation.

The new vessel will have a hopper capacity of 22,000 cubic meters and is designed to reduce greenhouse gas intensity and lower dredging costs compared with existing vessels in the same segment, the company said.

The dredger will feature an advanced propulsion system, a hydrodynamically optimized hull, improved dredging technology and a high level of automation. The design also allows for a future transition to green methanol as fuel and the integration of enhanced autonomous dredging capabilities, according to DEME.

The vessel will be built under DEME's supervision, with the hull constructed in China and outfitting and final completion carried out in Singapore. Delivery is scheduled for 2029.

The company said the investment, valued between $170 million (€150 million) and $341 million (€300 million), will strengthen its position in capital dredging, land reclamation and major port development projects.

DEME currently operates a dredging fleet of more than 50 vessels.

Construction Vessel ROV & Dive Support Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Maritime Dredgers Offshore Survey

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