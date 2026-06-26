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TDI-Brooks Completes Offshore Seismic, Geochemical Surveys

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© TDI-Brooks
© TDI-Brooks
© TDI-Brooks
© TDI-Brooks

TDI-Brooks has successfully completed a 2D high-resolution shallow hazard seismic survey offshore Trinidad & Tobago. The acquired and processed lines support de-risking efforts for a planned offshore cluster installation, as well as the subsequent drilling of wells from this structure. Through the acquisition, processing, and interpretation of the 2D high-resolution seismic data, the identified areas of interest have been effectively evaluated and risk-reduced. In total, approximately 80 line-kilometers were completed using TDI-Brooks’ vessel, R/V GYRE.

R/V GYRE has also recently completed a surface geochemical exploration (SGE) project off Jamaica, a multibeam echo sounder (MBES) and environmental baseline survey (EBS) project off Aruba. The vessel is currently working off Liberia on a multi-client seep hunting project for GeoPartners Ltd. followed by a few-weeks project for the AAGP pipeline. 

Industry News Activity Seismic Survey Offshore Survey Marine Surveys

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