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ASCO Sets Up Shop in Qatar to Drive Middle East Expansion

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(Credit: ASCO)
(Credit: ASCO)

Logistics and materials management company ASCO has opened its first office in the Middle East, establishing a presence in Qatar as it looks to expand its regional operations and support growing demand for logistics and environmental services.

The new office in Doha will support ASCO's clients across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries as well as the wider Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions, bringing the company's services closer to customers in energy, port and marine markets.

The Middle East business will be managed by Craig Revie, who has more than 30 years of experience in the offshore oil and gas, new energy and defense sectors.

Regional growth initiatives will be led by Lee Vettese, who has moved from his role as business development manager in the UK to become regional manager for the Middle East. He will be supported by Walaa Mroueh, who has been appointed business services manager.

The Qatar office forms part of ASCO's strategy to expand its international footprint and strengthen its delivery capabilities in high-growth markets.

ASCO said it is seeing growing demand in areas including energy expansion, port activity, marine logistics, materials management, decommissioning readiness and environmental compliance.

"The GCC and wider Middle East region is a significant growth area for ASCO, and opening our new office in Qatar is a natural next step for the business

"With increasing demand for environmental handling and decommissioning services, our decades of experience across critical industries, combined with deep expertise in supply base management, materials management, lifting assurance and NORM waste management, means we are ideally positioned to partner closely with customers to deliver safe, efficient and sustainable operations across the region," said Mike Pettigrew, ASCO Group Chief Executive Officer.

Offshore Vessels Middle East Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas Ports and Logistics

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