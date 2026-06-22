FairWind Strengthens European Wind Ops with Senior Appointments

Wind turbine installation and service company FairWind has appointed three senior executives to strengthen its blade and service operations in Europe as demand for operations and maintenance services continues to grow across the region.

The Denmark-headquartered company has appointed Flemming Jensen as Head of Blades for Northern and Central Europe, José Luis Perales Bañón as Head of Service for the Mediterranean region, and Maicon Luis Pinheiro de Almeida as Blades Manager for the Mediterranean region.

The appointments come as wind farm operators across Europe increasingly focus on extending asset life, improving turbine performance and addressing a growing need for maintenance and repair services for ageing fleets.

“These appointments bring real depth to our European operations and significantly enhance our blade capabilities across the region. Flemming, José Luis and Maicon Luis each bring extensive, hands-on experience in their field, which will be invaluable to FairWind as we continue to grow the business. Together they will be central to how we deliver high-quality services for customers across our key European region,” said Stewart Mitchell, CEO at FairWind.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Vejle, Denmark, FairWind provides installation and maintenance services for both onshore and offshore wind turbines and operates in more than 40 countries worldwide.