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Equinor Postpones Hammerfest LNG Maintenance Outage

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Hammerfest LNG on Melkøya (Credit: Øyvind Gravås and Jonny Engelsvoll / Equinor)
Hammerfest LNG on Melkøya (Credit: Øyvind Gravås and Jonny Engelsvoll / Equinor)

Norway's Hammerfest LNG export terminal on Monday postponed the start of a planned annual maintenance outage until June 13, a spokesperson for operator Equinor said.

Europe's largest export terminal for liquefied natural gas has a daily processing capacity of 18.4 million cubic metres of gas, accounting for roughly 5% of all Norwegian gas exports.

The outage was announced in January for June 8-11, but was changed on Monday to June 13-16.

The plant at Melkoeya island receives gas from the Snoehvit field in the Barents Sea, some 143 km (89 miles) offshore. Its owners are Equinor, Petoro, TotalEnergies, Vaar Energi and Harbour Energy.


(Reuters - Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

LNG Industry News Activity Europe Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Oil and Gas

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