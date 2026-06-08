Equinor’s Hammerfest LNG Pauses Ops for Scheduled Maintenance

Norway's Hammerfest LNG export terminal halted production on Monday for three days of planned annual maintenance, a spokesperson for operator Equinor said.

Europe's largest export terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) has a daily processing capacity of 18.4 million cubic metres of gas, accounting for roughly 5% of all Norwegian gas exports.

The dates of the outage, set to last until June 11, were announced in January.

The plant at Melkoeya island receives gas from the Snoehvit field in the Barents Sea, some 143 km (89 miles) offshore. Its owners are Equinor, Petoro, TotalEnergies, Vaar Energi and Harbour Energy.





(Reuters - Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)