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TotalEnergies Nears Development Decision on Absheron Phase Two

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(Credit: TotalEnergies - File Image)
(Credit: TotalEnergies - File Image)

TotalEnergies expects to move ahead with the second development phase of Azerbaijan's Absheron gas-condensate field by end-2026, Emmanuel de Guillebon, managing director of TotalEnergies Azerbaijan, said.

The project is currently at the tendering stage, de Guillebon said.

Appraisal work for the second phase has been completed.

The second phase will involve subsea development of three new wells.

Each well is expected to produce around 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Gas will account for about 70% of output from the new wells, condensate will make up the remaining 30%.

The project includes a 140-km pipeline directly from the field to shore without offshore production platforms.

Some of the gas will be exported to Turkey via the South Caucasus Pipeline, while the rest will be supplied to Azerbaijan's domestic market, de Guillebon said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Nailia Bagirova, Editing by Alexander Smith)

Industry News Activity Europe Asia Caspian Sea Oil and Gas

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