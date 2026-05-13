Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Trey Stolz Named as Guice Offshore CFO

Published

Trey Stolz. © Guice Offshore
Trey Stolz. © Guice Offshore

Guice Offshore, a leader in the offshore maritime mini supply vessel specialty market, announced the appointment of veteran energy finance executive Trey Stolz as Chief Financial Officer. 

Stolz brings more than 20 years of experience as an investment banker and equity research analyst focused on the oilfield services industry. He has spent the past nine years in senior operational roles within the sector, most recently serving as CFO for a consolidator of oilfield services companies. Through multiple strategic transactions, he played a key role in forming the nation’s leading plug-and-abandonment (P&A) services provider.

“Guice Offshore has a unique and enviable market niche with strong potential,” Stolz said.  “I’m thrilled to join Guice Offshore and help shape our next chapter of growth."

A New Orleans native, Stolz earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Stanford University and an MBA in Finance and Entrepreneurship from Tulane University’s Freeman School of Business. Stolz’s early career included positions at major Louisiana investment banking firms, where he specialized in oilfield services transactions.

Offshore People Industry News Activity People And Company News Maritime Leadership

Related Offshore News

Norse Energi vessel (Credit: DEME)

DEME Names Norse Energi as Offshore Wind Installation...
(Credit: EnergyPathways)

EnergyPathways, ABP Partner on Energy Storage Project at...
Copyright Dirk/AdobeStock

Norway O&G Revenue Forecast Jumps 30% for '26
Copyright Timon/AdobeStock

India's Adani Ports Pumps $1.36B in Expansion

Sponsored

Stabbert Maritime replaces steel wire with synthetic rope on 6,000m deepwater vessel

Stabbert Maritime replaces steel wire with synthet

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

SMD Electrifies Their QTrencher ROVs

SMD Electrifies Their QTrenche

Current News

Trey Stolz Named as Guice Offshore CFO

Trey Stolz Named as Guice Offs

Hard-to-Abate Reality Check: DNV on CCS Growth, Costs, and the Policy Gap

Hard-to-Abate Reality Check: D

Konecranes to Supply Two Cranes for Norwegian Oil Industry Facility

Konecranes to Supply Two Crane

Longitude to Integrate SynergenOG Following ABL Group Acquisition

Longitude to Integrate Synerge

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine