Longitude to Integrate SynergenOG Following ABL Group Acquisition

Consultancy firm ABL Group has agreed to acquire Malaysia-based process safety and technical risk consultancy SynergenOG, expanding its engineering and risk management capabilities for the energy sector.

ABL Group said SynergenOG would be integrated into its engineering consultancy Longitude following completion of the acquisition.

The deal adds process safety management, technical risk and loss prevention services to the group’s offering and expands its engineering presence across the Asia-Pacific region, including Brunei.

SynergenOG employs 45 consultants across offices in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei and India, supporting energy projects in more than 50 countries.

“SynergenOG is an excellent addition to ABL Group and Longitude. The two companies have a track record of successful collaboration with both ABL and Longitude, signalling a clear market appetite for integrated risk and engineering solutions, and a proven capacity to generate results together for our clients.

“With this acquisition, we bring SynergenOG’s expert safety and risk engineering in-house. The deal also strengthens our Asia Pacific engineering footprint, while giving SynergenOG a larger platform to scale its services for the benefit of a wider range of energy markets,” said Hege Norheim, CEO of ABL Group.