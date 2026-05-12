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TotalEnergies Targets End-2027 Installation of FSO Adiana off Nigeria

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(Credit: TotalEnergies)
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies expects to install new floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel Adiana towards the end of next year as part of efforts to sustain oil output by replacing an ageing unit offshore Nigeria, a company official said on Tuesday.

The new vessel is being refurbished in China's Weihai city sea port and will replace FSO Unity, which has a storage capacity of 2.2 million barrels of crude oil.

The project will help sustain offshore production for decades and extends a partnership between TotalEnergies and Nigeria's national oil company NNPC Ltd, Matthieu Bouyer, managing director of TotalEnergies EP Nigeria, said in a LinkedIn post.

Moving into its refurbishment phase, FSO Adiana is scheduled to sail to its anchorage offshore Nigeria and be installed end-2027, he added.


(Reuters / Reporting by Wendell Roelf. Editing by Mark Potter)

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