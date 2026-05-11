Fire Breaks Out on California Gas Platform During Decommissioning

The U.S. Coast Guard and partners responded to a fire onboard a non-operational natural gas platform offshore Santa Barbara, California, on Monday.

At 6:30 a.m. a fire occurred aboard platform Habitat when platform personnel were conducting decommissioning operations for the platform.

Platform Habitat, a non-oil producing platform, is located approximately 8 miles southwest of Santa Barbara.

Responders and platform personnel reported that the fire was extinguished at 11:40 a.m.

There are currently no indications of oil being released from the platform into the water and no current impacts to wildlife or the public.

Agencies involved:

U.S. Coast Guard Southwest District

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach

U.S. Coast Guard Station Channel Islands

Ventura County Fire Department

Ventura City Fire Department

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Santa Barbara City Fire Department

Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement

Marine Spill Response Corporation



