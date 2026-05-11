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Equinor Receives Permission to Start Troll Production

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The Troll A platform in the North Sea (Credit: Jan Arne Wold/Elisabeth Sahl - Equinor)
The Troll A platform in the North Sea (Credit: Jan Arne Wold/Elisabeth Sahl - Equinor)

Norway's petroleum safety regulator said on Monday it has given Equinor permission to start gas production from the latest development at the company's offshore Troll field, the North Sea's largest source of natural gas.

The Troll Phase 3 stage 2 facilities were built to accelerate production of gas resources covered by the 2018 development plan for Troll's third phase, the Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority said in a statement.

Equinor in 2024 said it would invest 12 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.30 billion) in the project, which included eight new wells with a new gas flowline to the Troll A platform.

At the time, Equinor estimated that at its peak the contribution from the additional development would amount to around 7 billion cubic metres (bcm) annually.

Equinor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


($1 = 9.2026 Norwegian crowns)

(Reuters)

Industry News Activity Production Norway Offshore Oil Oil Production

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