Woodside Energy Appoints COO

Woodside Energy has appointed Breyden Lonnie as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Australia.

Lonnie has acted in the role since December 2025, with responsibility for Woodside’s portfolio of operations and projects in Western Australia and the Bass Strait.

He has 24 years of industry experience encompassing a range of engineering, operations, planning and management roles in Australia and internationally. He served as Woodside’s Vice President North West Shelf from 2022 to 2025, overseeing the project’s ongoing operational and commercial success during its transition to a processor of third-party gas.

Woodside CEO Liz Westcott said the appointment supports continued operational excellence and world-class project delivery during a key period for Woodside’s Australian portfolio, and reflects the strength of the company’s internal leadership talent.

“Breyden brings exceptional leadership and technical capability to this role, with a deep understanding of Woodside’s Australian portfolio from an operational, project execution, commercial and stakeholder engagement perspective.

“Breyden’s expertise and experience will be invaluable as we move towards targeted first LNG cargo from the Scarborough Energy Project in the fourth quarter of 2026, assume operatorship of the Bass Strait assets and complete the asset swap with Chevron in the second half of 2026, and take forward the proposed Browse to North West Shelf Project.”

Lonnie said he was honoured to continue his career with Woodside in the new role. “Woodside’s Australian business has an outstanding track record of delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers, while making significant contributions to the communities where we operate.

“My focus is on ongoing safe and reliable operations and strong project execution across our high-quality Australian portfolio, delivered though our highly capable teams.”

Prior to joining Woodside in 2005, Lonnie worked for engineering consultancy Arup in various engineering and project management roles in Australia, Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia. He holds a Bachelor of Civil Engineering and Commerce from the University of Western Australia.



