Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TGS Extends Multi-Year OBN Engagement in Gulf of America

Published

Illustration (Credit: TGS)
Illustration (Credit: TGS)

Data and intelligence firm TGS has extended the ongoing multi-year proprietary Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) acquisition contract in the Gulf of America.

TGS said the OBN acquisition contract has been extended for three more years.

“This continuation of a long-term commitment from a major producer in the Gulf of America and strategic customer reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence and highlights our ability to adapt to evolving industry priorities.

“Through our continued service quality and commitment to operating safely and sustainably, we will continue to support the industry to maximize the potential of existing developments,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity North America OBN Offshore Survey Software Safety & Security Renewables

Related Offshore News

(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean, Woodside Wrap Up Dual-Scope Subsea Survey at...
(Credit: Ørsted)

Evolve Energy Inks Race Bank Offshore Wind PPA with Shell
(Credit: NextGeo)

NextGeo Scoops $33M Terna Deal for HVDC Link Marine...
© iweta0077 / Adobe Stock

European Consortium Targets Marine Noise from Offshore...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Falmouth Scientific Share Sensor and Survey Solutions at Oceanology International

Falmouth Scientific Share Sens

Current News

Sable Offshore Sees More Offshore Wells Restart; Boosts California Output

Sable Offshore Sees More Offsh

Jadestone Secures Gas Sales Deal for Fields Offshore Vietnam

Jadestone Secures Gas Sales De

Mermaid Renews Subsea Vessel Deal as Decom Work Grows

Mermaid Renews Subsea Vessel D

Dajin Expands Offshore Wind Logistics Fleet with KING TWO Launch

Dajin Expands Offshore Wind Lo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine