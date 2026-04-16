LDA’s Unit Buys DP2 Multi-Purpose Vessel to Expand Subsea Services

LD TravOcean, a subsidiary of Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) Group, has acquired a DP2 multipurpose support vessel as part of efforts to expand its subsea capabilities.

The vessel, SIDDIS Mariner, will be renamed TVO Mariner and is scheduled for delivery in summer 2026.

The company said the acquisition is aimed at enabling the delivery of integrated subsea solutions combining vessel operations, equipment and expertise.

The vessel will support activities including telecom cable work, offshore wind, cable repair and multipurpose offshore operations, and will allow the company to integrate assets such as trenching machines, Rovjets and remotely operated vehicles.

Built in 2011, the vessel is 88.3 meters long, with a payload capacity of about 2,500 tonnes, a 950 square meter working deck and accommodation for up to 70 personnel.

The vessel will sail under the French flag, with ship management handled by LDA and subsea operations carried out by LD TravOcean.

“This vessel acquisition fully reflects the LDA Group’s strategy to invest in integrated, high-value assets that reinforce our long-term growth while supporting the energy transition,” said Samira Draoua, CEO of LDA.

“With the TVO Mariner, LD TravOcean is adopting a new business approach, allowing us to deliver complete and agile offshore solutions and strengthen our competitive position on complex projects,” added Olivier Le Nagard, Managing Director of LD TravOcean.