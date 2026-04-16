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North Star Bolsters Leadership Team to Support Offshore Wind Growth

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(Credit: North Star)
(Credit: North Star)

UK-based shipowner/operator North Star has strengthened its executive team with new senior appointments as it expands its offshore wind and maritime operations.

North Star appointed Duncan Palmer as its first Chief Human Resources Officer, promoted Joanna Lang to Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, and named Kenneth Coughlan as Chief Technology Officer.

The company said the changes support its strategy to grow its client base, talent pipeline and offshore wind activities, as well as advance fleet decarbonization plans.

Kenneth Coughlan succeeds James Bradford and will lead the company’s technology and innovation strategy, including efforts to develop a lower-emissions fleet by 2045.

The company operates a fleet of service operation vessels (SOVs) and emergency response and rescue vessels supporting offshore installations, primarily in the North Sea.

North Star has 10 service operation vessels in operation or under construction and 37 emergency response and rescue vessels providing round-the-clock support to about 50 offshore installations.

"These appointments bring exceptional expertise and proven leadership to the business, strengthening innovation, decarbonization and governance across our fleet, and reinforcing our position as a trusted SOV partner across Europe,” said Gitte Gard Talmo, Chief Executive Officer at North Star.

Offshore Vessels People Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind OSVs

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