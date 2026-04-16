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Stena DrillMAX to Drill First Deepwater Well Offshore Greece

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Stena DrillMAX drillship (Credit: Stena Drilling)
Stena DrillMAX drillship (Credit: Stena Drilling)

Offshore drilling contractor Stena Drilling has secured a contract by Energean for an exploratory drilling campaign offshore Greece.

This campaign, which is expected to start in early 2027, is for one firm well offshore Greece, in Block 2 located at the Northwestern Ionian Sea, with Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) requirement.

This will be the first ever deepwater offshore well drilled in Greece.

“Stena Drilling and Energean have a long-standing and successful working partnership which includes previous operations in Israel and Morocco across multiple campaigns. This proven track record underpins Stena Drilling’s ability to support Energean’s activities, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with Energean to complete a safe, efficient and successful operation,” Stena Drilling said.

Stena DrillMAX is a sixth-generation harsh environment dual-activity dynamically positioned (DP3) drillship, capable of drilling in water depths up to 10,000 ft.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Drillships Oil and Gas

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