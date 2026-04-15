Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eni Ships Venezuelan Crude to Europe After Two-Year Gap

Published

© teamjackson / Adobe Stock
© teamjackson / Adobe Stock

Oil and gas producer Eni this week finished loading a 1-million-barrel cargo of Venezuelan heavy crude bound for Spain, the first the Italian company receives in almost two years following the issuance of U.S. licenses freeing exports.

Trading houses including Trafigura and Vitol have been handling the lion's share of Venezuela's oil exports since Caracas and Washington in January agreed to a flagship supply deal, but partners of state company PDVSA, including ENI, can now also export to different destinations under the licenses.

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Front Cruiser was setting sail on Tuesday from Venezuela's Jose terminal signaling the Cartagena port in Spain as its destination.

Eni did not immediately reply to a request for comment.


(Reuters - Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Arathy Somasekhar)

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Europe South America Oil Tankers Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© Kalyakan / Adobe Stock

France Leads 15-Country Effort to Reopen Strait of Hormuz
© Novorossiysk / Adobe Stock

CPC Oil Exports via Black Sea Stable After Attack Reports
Fatih Birol (Credit: IEA)

IEA: Current Oil And Gas Crisis Exceeds Past Shocks...
© ANEK / Adobe Stock

Five EU States Press for Windfall Tax on Energy Firms as...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OceanAlpha Shares USV Offerings at Oi26

OceanAlpha Shares USV Offering

Current News

Vår Energi Submits $360M Goliat Gas Export Plan to Boost Output

Vår Energi Submits $360M Golia

Evolve Energy Inks Race Bank Offshore Wind PPA with Shell

Evolve Energy Inks Race Bank O

ABL Secures Work at South Korean Offshore Wind Farm

ABL Secures Work at South Kore

Exmar Launches FSRU Conversion Work for Dutch LNG Terminal

Exmar Launches FSRU Conversion

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine