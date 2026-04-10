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Turkey Launches Deep Sea Drilling Mission in Somalia

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Credit: Adobe Stock/Peter Hermes Furian
Credit: Adobe Stock/Peter Hermes Furian

Turkey's deep-sea drilling vessel Cagri Bey arrived off the coast of Mogadishu on Friday to launch the country's first overseas deep-sea oil exploration project.

Turkey's Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the project marked "a new era in Turkish petroleum exploration."

The planned well will reach a depth of 7,500 metres, making it one of the deepest offshore drilling operations in the world, he said at a reception ceremony.

"Today is a historic day for Somalia to welcome the Turkish ship to drill the oil. It is also a new hope and positive step to make use of the fuel," Somalia's Mineral Resources Minister Dahir Shire Mohamed said.

The drillship's operations are expected to last around 10 months.

(Reuters)

Drilling Industry News Activity Turkiye Somalia

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