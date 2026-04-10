OMV Nominates BP Executive Emma Delaney as Next CEO

Austrian oil and gas group OMV has proposed Emma Delaney as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with the Supervisory Board set to decide on the appointment at its next meeting.

Delaney is proposed to take over as Chairwoman of the Executive Board and CEO from September 1, 2026, succeeding Alfred Stern, with an initial mandate of three years and an option to extend by a further two years.

Delaney, currently an executive vice president at BP, has more than three decades of experience in the energy sector and oversees operations spanning fuels, lubricants, aviation fuels and e-mobility across around 50 countries.

OMV said the nomination follows an international search process, citing Delaney’s experience across upstream, downstream and LNG businesses.

“Emma Delaney is an outstanding and highly qualified CEO candidate. She meets all prerequisites to lead OMV successfully, building on her extensive industry and management experience,” said Lutz Feldmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the Presidential and Nomination Committee.

Separately, the Supervisory Board is expected to consider a two-year extension of Chief Financial Officer Reinhard Florey’s mandate at the same meeting.