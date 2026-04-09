European Consortium Targets Marine Noise from Offshore Wind Projects

A group of European offshore wind and marine engineering companies has launched a consortium to develop technology aimed at reducing underwater noise from offshore construction.

The Searénité consortium brings together Chantiers de l’Atlantique, EDF power solutions, Heerema Marine Contractors, Menck, RTE, Sealence and Smulders.

The group aims to develop a noise mitigation system tailored to offshore wind installations, where activities such as piling and vessel operations can affect marine ecosystems.

The project will focus on adapting SubSea Quieter, a patented technology developed by Sealence, which uses air-filled flexible panels deployed around offshore structures during installation to act as an acoustic barrier.

The consortium said the system is intended for applications including floating wind turbine anchoring and offshore substation foundations in deep water.

The initiative comes as offshore wind developers face increasing scrutiny over the environmental impact of construction noise on marine life.

The companies said the first phase of the project will focus on design work, acoustic modelling and hydrodynamic analysis, with testing planned in controlled conditions down to water depths of 300 metres.

Prototype production and testing are scheduled for 2028 at the Port of Saint-Nazaire, followed by potential full-scale demonstration during offshore installation activities.

The project has received $8.3 million (€7.1 million) in funding from the French government under its France 2030 program, operated by ADEME.

The consortium said a stakeholder group has also been established to allow other industry players to participate and support further development of the technology.