Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Iberdrola Awards $4B Contracts for UK Subsea Power Link

Published

© katestudio / Adobe Stock
© katestudio / Adobe Stock

Iberdrola has awarded contracts to Siemens Energy and Prysmian, worth more than $4 billion (€3.5 billion), for the development of the Eastern Green Link 4 subsea electricity interconnector between Scotland and England.

Under the agreements, Siemens Energy will supply two high-voltage direct current converter stations, while Prysmian will provide more than 640 kilometers of cable, most of it subsea.

The project, being developed through Iberdrola’s UK subsidiary SP Energy Networks, will link Fife in Scotland with Norfolk in England using HVDC technology, enabling efficient long-distance electricity transmission.

With a capacity of 2 GW, the interconnector is expected to transport enough electricity to supply more than 1.5 million homes.

The cable system will span around 640 kilometers, including 530 kilometers subsea and 116 kilometers on land, while the converter stations will enable the conversion between alternating and direct current for transmission and grid integration.

Construction of the main phase is scheduled to begin in 2028, with commissioning planned for 2033.

The project follows an earlier $2.6 billion contract awarded to Prysmian for cable supply and forms part of broader efforts to strengthen the UK’s energy system, improve energy security and support the integration of renewable generation.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Subsea Cables HVDC Interconnectors

Related Offshore News

Illustration © currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

Cleanova Boosts Seawater Injection Capacity on Gulf of...
(Credit: Strohm)

Strohm to Supply Insulated TCP Jumpers for Malaysia’s...
(Credit: GeoForce)

GeoForce Hooks Geotechnical Survey for Shetland Subsea...
(Credit: Mark Offshore)

Mark Offshore Adds Research Vessel Mintis to Support...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Seequent Assesses Offshore Data Today to Prepare for Tomorrow

Seequent Assesses Offshore Dat

Current News

Oil Sales from California’s Santa Ynez Pipeline Begin

Oil Sales from California’s Sa

Offshore CCS Moves to Reality with Agogo FPSO Pilot

Offshore CCS Moves to Reality

TotalEnergies Completes UK Upstream Merger to Form NEO NEXT+

TotalEnergies Completes UK Ups

Iberdrola Awards $4B Contracts for UK Subsea Power Link

Iberdrola Awards $4B Contracts

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine