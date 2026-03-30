CRP Subsea Lands Offshore Wind Contract for Germany’s Nordlicht I

CRP Subsea has secured a contract from Jan De Nul to supply cable protection systems for Vattenfall’s Nordlicht I offshore wind project in the German North Sea.

Under the agreement, CRP Subsea will deliver 141 cable protection systems to safeguard inter-array cables at both ends where they connect to offshore converter platforms and wind turbines.

The company will engineer three system designs tailored to installation requirements for monopile and J-tube interfaces, with the systems intended to protect cables from overbending, abrasion and fatigue during installation and operation.

Production will take place at CRP Subsea’s facility in northwest England, with delivery scheduled for December 2026. Engineering work on the project is already underway.

“Our tailored designs for both monopile and J-tube interfaces ensure the cables are protected throughout installation and operational life, helping them achieve efficient and secure offshore operations,” said Andy Smith, Head of Sales at CRP Subsea.

Nordlicht I is expected to have an installed capacity of 980 MW and is scheduled to begin operations in 2028.