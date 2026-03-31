Tekmar Secures $2.6M Offshore Wind Contracts in Japan

Offshore services firm Tekmar Group has secured two contracts worth a combined $2.6 million (£2 million) for an offshore wind farm project in Japan.

The main contract involves the supply of Tekmar’s 10th generation cable protection technology directly to the wind farm developer. Work is set to begin immediately, with revenue expected to be recognized through the remainder of fiscal year 2026 and into the first half of fiscal 2027.

The company said the award follows earlier technical analysis and design work carried out on the project, highlighting its integrated engineering capabilities and ongoing relationship with the client.

“This award highlights the value of our integrated engineering and technology offering, and our ability to partner with customers throughout the full project lifecycle. It further demonstrates our ongoing success in building a sustainable and diversified order book with multi-year visibility,” said Richard Turner, CEO of Tekmar Group.

Tekmar said the contracts support its broader strategy to grow a globally diversified offshore wind business under its Project Aurora initiative.